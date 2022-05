Congress is holding its first hearing on UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena, in more than half a century. It comes as videos showing incidents involving UFOs are being declassified by the Pentagon.

Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald S. Moultrie said the hearing is part of an effort to destigmatize the topic. Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray said there has been an increase in unauthorized or unidentified objects in military airspace.