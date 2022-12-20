Congress Moves To Ban TikTok From US Government Devices

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(AP) — TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday. It’s the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.

The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created by its owner, ByteDance Ltd. The requirements would apply to the executive branch and don’t appear to cover Congress, where a handful of lawmakers maintain TikTok accounts.

A spokesperson for TikTok calls the ban a “political gesture” that is not needed to protect national security since TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans to secure the platform in the U.S.