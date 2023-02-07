Congress Takes Up Legislation On Federal Aviation Oversight

FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017. Congress is taking up key aviation legislation just after close calls between planes at airports in New York and Texas. A House committee held the first hearing Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, on legislation that will govern the Federal Aviation Administration. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017. Congress is taking up key aviation legislation just after close calls between planes at airports in New York and Texas. A House committee held the first hearing Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, on legislation that will govern the Federal Aviation Administration. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)