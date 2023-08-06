Congressional Democrat Wants More Choices In Presidential Primary

One congressional Democrat isn’t committing to running and didn’t suggest anyone by name, but he wants more candidates to enter the Democratic presidential primary.

Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips spoke highly of both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. But he also said that Democrats are telling him they want a “competition” and “not a coronation.”

Phillips added that the “massive majority” of Americans are in the middle and want the same things for themselves and the country.