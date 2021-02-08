Congressional Lawmakers React To Rep. Ron Wright’s Death

Lawmakers are remembering the life of the late Texas Congressman Ron Wright. The 67-year-old died at a Dallas hospital on Sunday after a battle with cancer and COVID-19.
Texas Representatives Roger Williams and Michael McCaul honored Wright today, calling him a “tireless fighter” who worked to make the country a better place by bringing his values and love of the U.S. to Congress every day. Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler also called Wright a kind soul and a “true warrior” who embodied the American spirit.