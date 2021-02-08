Congressional Lawmakers React To Rep. Ron Wright’s Death

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, fourth from right, on Capitol Hill in Washington during the opening session of the 116th Congress. Wright, the Texas Republican who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19, his office said Monday, Feb. 8. He was 67. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Lawmakers are remembering the life of the late Texas Congressman Ron Wright. The 67-year-old died at a Dallas hospital on Sunday after a battle with cancer and COVID-19.

Texas Representatives Roger Williams and Michael McCaul honored Wright today, calling him a “tireless fighter” who worked to make the country a better place by bringing his values and love of the U.S. to Congress every day. Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler also called Wright a kind soul and a “true warrior” who embodied the American spirit.