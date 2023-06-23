Congressman Crenshaw Blames Coast Guard For Titan Tragedy

A Texas Congressman is criticizing the Coast Guard for their handling of the Titan sub disaster. Republican Dan Crenshaw weighed in on the tragedy on Fox News Thursday, and called the Coast Guard’s emergency operation efforts an “epic failure of leadership.”

The Titan submersible was headed for the wreck of the Titanic when it lost communications with the surface Sunday. Debris from the sub was found Thursday near the Titanic, and all five on board were reported dead.

Crenshaw claimed the sub would’ve been found by Wednesday had the Coast Guard deployed its deep-sea sonar crafts sooner.