LOCALTRENDING

Congressman Cuellar Moves Forward New Colonia Improvement Effort

jsalinasBy 97 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar has introduced legislation meant to better address the basic needs of colonia residents along the border.

The legislation would create a new office within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that would act as a one-stop shop for handling quality-of-life matters such as wastewater infrastructure, housing, access to health care, and access to employment.

Cuellar says the Office of Colonia and Farmworker Initiatives is intended to streamline federal, state, and local government resources to make it easier to get assistance to colonia and farmworker populations.

Trial To Begin For Man Accused Of Two Fatal Shootings In Dallas Hospital

Previous article

Judge Chides Trump As Ex-President Testifies In Civil Fraud Trial: ‘This is not a political rally’

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL