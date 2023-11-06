Congressman Cuellar Moves Forward New Colonia Improvement Effort

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar has introduced legislation meant to better address the basic needs of colonia residents along the border.

The legislation would create a new office within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that would act as a one-stop shop for handling quality-of-life matters such as wastewater infrastructure, housing, access to health care, and access to employment.

Cuellar says the Office of Colonia and Farmworker Initiatives is intended to streamline federal, state, and local government resources to make it easier to get assistance to colonia and farmworker populations.