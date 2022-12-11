Congressman Cuellar Named To Leadership Position Among House Democrats

South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar will play a more prominent role in the Democratic Party in the upcoming 118th Congress.

Cuellar has been named a chief deputy whip – one of 10 who will serve under incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark.

In his role, Cuellar will keep tabs on how House lawmakers are likely to vote on key legislation and will be a liaison between the lawmakers and congressional leaders in rounding up those votes.

Clark, who is succeeding James Clyburn, also named two other Texans as chief deputy whips – Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston and Collin Allred of Dallas