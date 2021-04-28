Congressman Cuellar To DHS: No Time To Waste To Repair Levee Breaches

FILE - The reflection of a private border wall is seen on the glassy waters of the Rio Grande on Monday, April 5, 2021 in Mission, Texas. South Texas officials say they are worried about flooding during the hurricane season starting June 1 from breaches in a levee system that remain after border wall construction was halted. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, file)

South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar says he’s working to bring a sense of urgency to the Department of Homeland Security of the immediate need to fill the gaps in the flood control levees in Hidalgo County.

The gaps are the result of unfinished work on new levee-border wall projects started during the Trump administration. And because the Biden administration has halted work on the wall, authorization to resume construction must come from DHS. But Cuellar tells 710 KURV…:

Cuellar says that timetable is unworkable and he’s working to persuade DHS to cut through the federal bureaucracy and grant Hidalgo County crews emergency access to the federal property to shore up the levees.