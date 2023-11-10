Congressman Gonzalez Drafts Bill To Honor Fallen Brownsville Soldier

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville post office would carry the name of a fallen Brownsville soldier under a bill written by Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. The bill would place the name of First Lieutenant Andres Zermano on the U.S. Post Office at Los Ebanos Boulevard and Old Alice Road.

Zermano, who grew up in Cameron Park, was killed in Afghanistan in 2011, 10 years after the U.S. invasion. He died September 25th at age 26 when an enemy rocket-propelled grenade struck his unit while on patrol during Operation Enduring Freedom.