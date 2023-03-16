Congressman Gonzalez Introduces Bill To Allow State Veterans Cemeteries To Accept Military Dogs

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Canines that have been deployed in the service of the U.S.military would be able to be buried at a state veterans cemetery, under a bill that’s been formally introduced by Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

The bill is called the Sgt. Fieldy Act, named after a black Labrador who served three tours of duty with soldiers in Afghanistan – sniffing out IED’s. In introducing the bill, Gonzalez says Sgt. Fieldy detected numerous explosive devices which saved the lives of many American soldiers. The bill is co-sponsored by two Republican congressmembers from Florida.

The now 15-year-old Sgt. Fieldy is in failing health and his handler, Marine Corps Corporal Nicolas Caceres of McAllen, says the dog deserves a spot in the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.