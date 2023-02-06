Congressman Gonzalez Re-Files Repatriate Our Patriots Legislation

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Rio Grande Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has reintroduced his bill that would provide some deported veterans a pathway to U.S. citizenship.

The Repatriate Our Patriots Act would allow a way back to the U.S. for legal permanent residents who served in the U.S. military and were honorably discharged, but were deported for a nonviolent crime. Gonzalez has filed the bipartisan legislation three previous times but Republican opposition has prevented its passage.

The District 34 congressman says anyone who is willing to fight to defend the U.S. deserves a chance at American citizenship, noting that many veterans have been deported for crimes related to war-caused PTSD. President Biden has expressed his support for the bill.