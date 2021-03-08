Congressman Gonzalez Requests Meeting With Biden Administration Over Current Border Challenges

Saying immediate solutions are needed to address the latest surge of migrants across the southern border, McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is requesting a meeting with top Biden administration officials, including the president.

Gonzalez is calling on the Biden administration to take action to relieve the pressure on Border Patrol agents and communities bearing the brunt of the recent influx of migrant families as well as teenagers traveling alone, mostly from Central America.

Gonzalez is proposing three solutions – adding manpower and facilities to process migrants, designating additional facilities north of the Valley to house detained migrants, and providing resources to process asylum requests in the migrants’ home country.