Congressman Henry Cuellar Says Border Isn’t Secure

A South Texas congressman says he’s worried about a complete loss of control at the southern border. Appearing on CBS’s Face The Nation yesterday, Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar of Laredo said he fears there will be a huge influx of migrants at the border after Title 42 is lifted this week.

The immigration policy was used to turn away migrants during the COVID pandemic. He says President Biden’s six-pillar plan to address the situation won’t fix the problem. Cuellar thinks Biden needs to implement an orderly policy for asylum-seekers at the border.