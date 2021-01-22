Congressman Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

(AP) — A North Texas congressman says he tested positive for the illness caused by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on his official House webpage, Arlington Republican Ron Wright said he was informed of his positive COVID-19 test results Thursday morning after he was exposed to an infected person last week. He said he has been quarantined since Friday and will remain quarantined until doctors give him the all-clear.

The 66-year-old representative said he was experiencing minor symptoms but, generally, felt good and will continue to work from quarantine. Wright was hospitalized last September for complications from lung cancer therapy.