Congressman Vela Named As A DNC Vice-Chair

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela to be a vice chairman on the Democratic National Committee. Biden named Vela to one of 8 top posts on the DNC that will be chaired by Jamie Harrison of South Carolina.

Vela will be one of 4 vice chairs along with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Senator Tammy Duckworth.

In choosing Vela, Biden noted the 34th District Congressman’s support for military veterans, immigrant rights, and under-served communities.