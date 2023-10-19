Congressmen Call For Protection Of San Antonio Missions From Vandals

Several local U.S. Congressmen are calling on the National Park Services to do something about vandalism at the San Antonio Missions.

Democratic Congressmen Joaquin Castro, Henry Cuellar, and Greg Casar sent a letter to the federal agency requesting more funding to help the staff at San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

Recent instances of vandalism involved throwing red paint on the convent at San Jose, breaking the latch off the door at San Juan, and breaking the rose window at San Jose.