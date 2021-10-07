TEXAS

Congresswoman Herrell Blasts Biden Administration For Handling Of Afghan Refugees

By 33 views
0

File: Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Following a tour of Fort Bliss, Southern New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is criticizing the Biden Administration for its failure in managing the Afghan refugee crisis.

Herrell toured the Dona Ana Complex Wednesday and praised the U.S. military for its quick work in setting up the complex to house the ten-thousand refuges who were sent there. She says she is also following the recent assault of a female US solider by a group of Afghan men. She says the soldier has returned to duty but not at the base camp.

On Thursday, El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is scheduled to tour the Afghan refugee camp at Fort Bliss.

Texas Man Sent To Federal Prison For Threat Against Virginia Data Center

Previous article

Brazil Police Find $3M Nazi Haul In Child Abuse Suspect’s Home

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS