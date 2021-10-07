Congresswoman Herrell Blasts Biden Administration For Handling Of Afghan Refugees

Following a tour of Fort Bliss, Southern New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is criticizing the Biden Administration for its failure in managing the Afghan refugee crisis.

Herrell toured the Dona Ana Complex Wednesday and praised the U.S. military for its quick work in setting up the complex to house the ten-thousand refuges who were sent there. She says she is also following the recent assault of a female US solider by a group of Afghan men. She says the soldier has returned to duty but not at the base camp.

On Thursday, El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is scheduled to tour the Afghan refugee camp at Fort Bliss.