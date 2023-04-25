Congresswoman Nominates Selena Album For Library Of Congress

A South Texas congresswoman wants the Library of Congress to put an album by Selena on its National Recording Registry.

Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz announced last week that she nominated Selena’s “Amor Prohibido” album for historic preservation.

The registry is a list of recordings that the Library of Congress finds are culturally, historically or artistically significant and should be preserved for future generations. If selected, it would be the first recording by Selena to become part of the registry.