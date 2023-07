Conjoined twin girls are headed home after they were surgically separated at Texas Children’s Hospital last month. Ella and Eliza Fuller were born by C-section on March 1st conjoined at their abdomen and sharing liver tissues. A team of surgeons, nurses, and technicians performed the six-hour surgery to separate the twins on June 14th. The babies have recovered to the point that they can go home with their parents, Sandy and Jesse Fuller.