Connecticut Governor Unimpressed With Downtown Houston

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont isn’t too impressed with what he saw of Houston’s downtown during his recent visit.

The Democrat was in town to cheer on UConn as the Huskies won the national title at NRG Stadium. Lamont told a radio interviewer that downtown Houston is “butt ugly” and there’s “not much there.”

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted Lamont an invitation to visit Houston’s “lovely downtown” for a better look. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Lamont’s remarks are “indicative of a loser.”