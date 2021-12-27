Conservation Group To Sue Feds For Ignoring Wildlife Habitat During Border Levee Reconstruction

A leading conservation organization has filed notice that it intends to sue the federal government for failing to protect the endangered ocelot during reconstruction of the levees in the Rio Grande Valley. The legal action by the Center for Biological Diversity targets the Department of Homeland Security and its Customs and Border Protection Bureau.

The conservation group claims the government’s work repairing the levees is ignoring federal environmental policy and protections for the ocelot and other wildlife.

In addition, an attorney for the group tells BorderReport.com the levee repairs appear nearly identical to the Trump administration’s border wall and threaten to turn border region wildlife habitat into an industrial zone. It’s estimated there are fewer than 50 ocelots remaining in the United States – all of them in South Texas.