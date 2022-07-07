Conservative Contenders Who Could Succeed Boris Johnson

FILE - From left, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive at No 9 Downing Street for a media briefing on May 7, 2021. The contest to succeed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has no single frontrunner but there are many prominent contenders. (Toby Melville/PA via AP, file)

FILE - From left, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive at No 9 Downing Street for a media briefing on May 7, 2021. The contest to succeed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has no single frontrunner but there are many prominent contenders. (Toby Melville/PA via AP, file)

(AP) — The contest to succeed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun after he announced he is resigning as Conservative Party leader. Johnson said Thursday he would remain as prime minister until a successor is chosen.

The attorney general of England, Suella Braverman, and lawmaker Tom Tugendhat have publicly announced they would seek the position. Other prominent contenders include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who both resigned Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, new Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace are also considered possible candidates. Former health and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt is said to still have ambitions to lead the U.K.