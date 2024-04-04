Conservative PAC Targets Phelan, Four Other Texas Republicans In Runoffs

A national conservative group that usually focuses on federal congressional races is joining the attack on Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Club For Growth announced on Tuesday that it’s laying out four-million-dollars on a 30-second TV spot targeting Phelan and four other Texas House Republican incumbents facing runoffs.

The political action committee is supporting Senator Ted Cruz’s re-election race against U.S. Representative Colin Allred. Club for Growth got involved in the House races because the five incumbents opposed school choice legislation.