Conservative Texas Judge Weighs Challenge To Abortion Pills

(AP) — A federal judge is hearing arguments in a high-stakes court case that could threaten access to abortion medication and blunt the authority of U.S. drug regulators.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, in Amarillo, Texas, is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the Food and Drug Administration’s more than 2-decade-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

The drug, when used with a second pill, has become the most common method of abortion in the U.S. Wednesday’s hearing is the first in the case, which is being closely watched after last year’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.