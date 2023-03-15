TEXAS

Conservative Texas Judge Weighs Challenge To Abortion Pills

jsalinasBy 9 views
0
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

(AP) — A federal judge is hearing arguments in a high-stakes court case that could threaten access to abortion medication and blunt the authority of U.S. drug regulators.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, in Amarillo, Texas, is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the Food and Drug Administration’s more than 2-decade-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

The drug, when used with a second pill, has become the most common method of abortion in the U.S. Wednesday’s hearing is the first in the case, which is being closely watched after last year’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Honda Recalling 500,000 Vehicles To Fix Seat Belt Problem

Previous article

US, Russian Military Chiefs Resume Contact To Discuss Drone

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS