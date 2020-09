Construction on the Houston To Dallas bullet train begins sometime the first half of 2021.

On Monday, the Houston Chronicle reported that Texas Central Railroad says federal regulators have given the company’s project the green light to move forward.

Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguilar says the project should be completed in six years. The train will be modeled after the Japanese Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed rail system which can travel at more than 200-miles an hour.