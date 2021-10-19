Construction Project Work Schedule To Shut Down Roads

Portions of Valley highways will be closed most of the week for construction. The Department of Transportation says Interstate Two’s westbound frontage road is closed between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road from 8:00-p.m. till 6:00-a.m. every night this week through Saturday. During the same nights, the southbound frontage road on Interstate 69 will be closed from State Highway 495 to Interstate Two. In addition, the McColl Road overpass on Interstate Two will close nightly this week for bridge widening work.