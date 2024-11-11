Construction Set To Start On DHR Hospital To Address High-Demand Mental Health Needs

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

DHR Health is set to break ground on a new behavioral health hospital being built as part of a statewide effort to address the critical mental health needs of Texans. The 100-bed hospital to be located in Pharr is being funded by an $85 million grant from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The grant is from a $2.1 billion fund approved during the last legislative session to enhance mental health services across the state. The hospital will go up on land donated by the city of Pharr at Jackson and Nolana.

DHR also says it will relocate its existing inpatient behavioral health hospital in Edinburg to the site in Pharr to create a regional mental health campus. The new hospital is expected to be open for patients in the summer of 2026.