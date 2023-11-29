Construction Set To Start On Urban Ecology Venture In McAllen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It’s being billed as a transformative venture for fostering sustainable urban development, and ground will be broken on the project Thursday. It’s the Center for Urban Ecology in McAllen, which partners in the project say will bring an intersection of economic development, education, and ecological research.

The $52 million center will occupy 14 acres on the urban sanctuary Quinta Mazatlan, and will include labs for student research on urban ecological sciences, along with classrooms, lecture rooms, and a children’s adventure garden.

The Center for Urban Ecology is a partnership among the city of McAllen, the McAllen ISD, UTRGV, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Dozens of elected, educational, and community leaders are expected to gather for the ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday afternoon at Quinta Mazatlan.