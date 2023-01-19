Construction Starts On Collegiate Academy In McAllen-The Third In The Valley

Construction is getting underway on a third collegiate academy in the Valley. Ground was broken Wednesday in McAllen for a more than 65,000 square-foot school – a project resulting from a partnership between the McAllen ISD and UTRGV. The other two collegiate academies are in Edinburg and Harlingen.

The school district-university partnerships were created to allow high school students to get a head start on their college education. The collegiate academies offer four study tracks in a student’s pursuit of a bachelor’s degree, including STEM classes and medical courses.

The collegiate academy in McAllen is going up in the 495 Commerce Center at the corner of Pecan and McColl. It will accept its first cohort of students in the fall of 2024.