Construction Starts On New Hidalgo County Public Health Lab

Ground has been broken for a new state-of-the-art public health laboratory for Hidalgo County.

County commissioners, county health officials, and others gathered Monday to kick off construction of a 10,000 square-foot facility that’ll consist of what’s known as a Biosafety Level 2 lab, a medical clinic, and office space for staff. County health officials say the lab will perform virology testing, including for the coronavirus, as well as bacteriology testing and serology testing. It is going up adjacent to the Hidalgo County Health Department off of I-69C north of Freddy Gonzalez Drive in Edinburg.

The lab is being funded through a partnership between the federal House Department and the county’s Urban County program.