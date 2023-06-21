Construction Starts On New Northside McAllen Fire Station

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Ground has been broken on the city of McAllen’s newest and northernmost fire station. After nearly a decade of planning, construction is getting underway on Fire Station 8 located within the master-planned Tres Lagos community.

The 10-thousand-500 square foot fire station will house one fire engine and a crew of four, with room for expansion and additional vehicles.

The first new McAllen fire station in 14 years will also be the first to have separate dorms and restrooms for women firefighters. The new station is scheduled to be in service in about a year-and-a-half.