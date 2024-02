FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Construction on a new elementary school in Uvalde will begin next week. The Uvalde CISD superintendent announced the building start at Monday’s school board meeting.

The new school will replace Robb Elementary, the site of the deadly 2022 school shooting. The district says it still needs about 20-million-dollars to complete the project. School officials are working on fundraising with the Uvalde Moving Forward Foundation.