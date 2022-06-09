Construction Underway On First Segment Of New Southern Trade Corridor

Ground has been broken on a key highway project in the Valley aimed at improving cross-border trade. Mayors and state lawmakers gathered to mark the start of construction on the new State Highway 365.

The 365 Tollway, as its called, is a long-planned 12-mile toll road that’ll connect the Anzalduas and Pharr international bridges. It is the first segment of the longer southern route of the proposed Hidalgo County Loop road which is intended to route commercial trucks around the metro McAllen area, speeding their movement north through the Valley, and reducing traffic congestion in the cities. The $255 million Tollway is expected to be finished in 2026.