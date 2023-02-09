Construction Underway On Runway Extension For Cargo Planes At V-I-A

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

It’ll be at least another year, but heavier cargo planes will be able to fly into Valley International Airport – thanks to a longer runway. Work is now underway to extend one of the airport’s three runways, which will allow air freight haulers with 75 percent takeoff weight to fly in and out of Harlingen.

Cargo planes at Valley International currently have to limit their weight capacity to 48 percent because of the shorter runway. This week, construction crews began to clear farmland for a perimeter road – the first phase of the 15-1/2 million dollar project that’ll extend the runway from 83-hundred to 94-hundred feet. The longer runway is projected to be ready for use in about a year.