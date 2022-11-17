Consumer Groups Want Grocers To Ditch Digital-Only Deals

A digital-only coupon for Pampers brand baby wipes is displayed at a Kroger in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2022. A coalition of consumer groups is calling on grocers to stop offering digital-only deals, saying they discriminate against people without smartphones or regular internet access.(AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin)

A digital-only coupon for Pampers brand baby wipes is displayed at a Kroger in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2022. A coalition of consumer groups is calling on grocers to stop offering digital-only deals, saying they discriminate against people without smartphones or regular internet access.(AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin)

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons. Consumer Reports, Consumer World and others say the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access.

Digital-only deals are advertised online or on store shelves. They can offer significant savings, but they require customers to electronically clip a coupon in a grocer’s app or on its website.

The Albertsons chain says many of its stores will accept a circular at checkout so any consumer can get that price. Kroger and Stop and Shop didn’t respond to requests for comment.