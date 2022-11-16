Consumer Reports Releases Most Reliable Cars Report

Consumer Reports’ annual rankings of the most reliable 2022 and 2023 cars, SUVs, and light trucks says hybrids are the best bets.

The nonprofit ranks the Toyota Corolla Hybrid the most reliable car model, followed by the Lexus GX, Mini Cooper, Toyota Prius, which is a hybrid, and the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Consumer Reports says Japanese carmakers turn out the most reliable brands with Toyota first, followed by Toyota-owned Lexus, BMW, Mazda, and Honda.

Lincoln is the most reliable American brand at number-ten and Buick is number-eleven. The Lincoln Corsair is the most reliable American car model.