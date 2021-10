Thanksgiving 2021 could be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday. That’s according to the “New York Times” which notes nearly every item that makes up a traditional Thanksgiving meal will cost more this year.

Market analysts say turkey is on track to break the price-per-pound record set back in 2015. And it’s not just the soaring price of food.

The nation’s supply chain is struggling, triggering fears of empty shelves and slow delivery times ahead of Christmas.