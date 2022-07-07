Contact Restored With NASA Spacecraft Headed To Lunar Orbit

(AP) — NASA says contact has been restored with a spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit. The satellite was launched last week from New Zealand. Contact was lost with the spacecraft after it left Earth’s orbit on Monday. NASA on Wednesday said communications had been reestablished. The spacecraft called Capstone aims to test an oval orbit around the moon. That’s where NASA wants to put a mini space station called Gateway, which would serve as a staging point for astronauts before they descend to the lunar surface.