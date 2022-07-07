Contact Restored With NASA Spacecraft Headed To Lunar Orbit

Rebecca Rogers, systems engineer, left, takes dimension measurements of the CAPSTONE spacecraft in April 2022, at Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., in Irvine, Calif. NASA said Tuesday, July 5, that it has lost contact with a $32.7 million spacecraft headed to moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit, but agency engineers are hopeful they can fix the problem. (Dominic Hart/NASA via AP)

Rebecca Rogers, systems engineer, left, takes dimension measurements of the CAPSTONE spacecraft in April 2022, at Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., in Irvine, Calif. NASA said Tuesday, July 5, that it has lost contact with a $32.7 million spacecraft headed to moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit, but agency engineers are hopeful they can fix the problem. (Dominic Hart/NASA via AP)

(AP) — NASA says contact has been restored with a spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit. The satellite was launched last week from New Zealand. Contact was lost with the spacecraft after it left Earth’s orbit on Monday. NASA on Wednesday said communications had been reestablished. The spacecraft called Capstone aims to test an oval orbit around the moon. That’s where NASA wants to put a mini space station called Gateway, which would serve as a staging point for astronauts before they descend to the lunar surface.