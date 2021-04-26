Continental Europe Could Allow US Tourists Back This Summer

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020 file photo, Marcel Schmetz raises the US flag next to a WWII American Sherman tank at his Remember Museum 39-45 in Thimister-Clermont, Belgium. Tourists from the United States who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could be able to travel across the European Union this summer, officials from the 27-nation bloc said on Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

(AP) — Officials say the European Union is completing plans to allow American tourists to travel to the 27-nation bloc this summer. More than a year after the EU restricted travel to the region to a bare minimum in a bid to contain the pandemic, the European Commission said Monday it would make a recommendation to member states to allow American travelers back.

The commission didn’t say when exactly tourists will be allowed back inside the bloc, and if a reciprocal approach will apply to European tourists willing to travel to the U.S.