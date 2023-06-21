Controversial Medical Care Defended In Hearing

A Dallas doctor, involved in transgender medical care, is defending the treatment of children who claim to be suffering from gender dysphoria.

Dr. Ximena Lopez, who practices at U-T Southwestern, spoke today at a Senate hearing on defending the rights of LGBT Americans. She fought back against claims that dangerous gender-changing surgery is performed on children, stating that youths who receive the care they need can thrive.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee used the hearing to defend women’s sports, saying that transgender athletes make competition unfair.