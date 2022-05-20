Controversial Talk Show Host’s Trial Delayed

The court case involving talk show host and conspiracy peddler Alex Jones has been put on hold.

A judge in Texas canceled next week’s hearing. Jones is filing for bankruptcy. The petition includes three of his companies, including his InfoWars domain name. A decision on that filing must legally come first.

Jones was found guilty of defamation, for claiming that the Sandy Hook shooting was a false flag. Next week’s hearing was to determine how much money he owes to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 massacre.