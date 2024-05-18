Controversy, Calls For Sheriff’s Resignation After Video Of Inmate’s Death Released

A Texas sheriff is facing calls for his resignation after video was released of the death of a Tarrant County jail inmate being restrained by police. The video released this week shows Marine veteran Anthony Johnson Jr., who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, refusing to come out of his cell for a contraband check, after which officers grab him.

The officers wrestled Johnson to the ground while deploying pepper spray, and after handcuffing him an officer kneels on his back as Johnson tells them he can’t breathe. He was later pronounced dead. The officer who knelt on Johnson’s back and the supervisor on duty at the time were both fired this week, and an investigation is ongoing.