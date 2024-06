A 25-year-old man will serve two concurrent 35-year prison sentences in connection with the murders of a man and woman in Austin last winter.

Prosecutors say Manuel Huerta pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 20-year-old Omar Munguia in late November. He also pleaded guilty to shooting 21-year-old Miranda Gloria Lopez the day after Christmas. She died of her injuries three days later.

Huerta has more than a thousand days of jail credit, amounting to about three years for time served.