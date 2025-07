Lawyers for Texas cop killer Otis McKane are trying to get his death sentence overturned. His sister spoke Tuesday, in an appeals court hearing, explaining how her brother’s mental health slowly deteriorated. He would rant about conspiracy theories involving an alien takeover, she said.

Lawyers for McKane say that, at trial, he was called a “psychopath.” They say that tainted the jury, who found McKane guilty of murdering San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin, back in 2016.