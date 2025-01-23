Cop Shooter ID’d

San Antonio Police are releasing new information about the SWAT roll last night that ended with seven officers shot. The gunman has been identified as Brandon Poulos.

The 46-year old lived in a Stone Oak apartment with his girlfriend. She said he was suicidal and was armed. When cops approached the door, he burst out and began firing.

One cop was shot in the leg. Poulos then ran back inside and continued to shoot at the officers. The report, out this morning, says it is still unclear if he shot himself or if he was shot by police