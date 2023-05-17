Cops Attempt To Clarify Harry, Meghan Pursuit Story

There are now differing versions of what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say was a “near catastrophic car chase” for two hours with paparazzi in New York City.

New York City Eric Adams said he finds it “hard to believe” the pursuit lasted for two hours, but added even a ten-minute chase it too long. The couple say they were chased by the press last night after they attended an awards ceremony.

However, law enforcement officials dispute the couple’s initial version that it was “near catastrophic,” and instead call it “a bit chaotic.” They add the couple was followed by photographers and spent some time at a police station, but then got an escort home.