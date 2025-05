Newly-filed legislation would allow federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for illegal immigrants who commit murder. It’s backed by Texas border law enforcement.

Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland says it would be an important step towards getting justice for the families of victims.

The bill’s author, Senator John Cornyn, pointed to the murder of Jocelyn Nungaray. The 12-year old was brutally killed by two men from Venezuela, north of Houston.