Cops Say Shooting Looks Accidental

A Houston man is on the run after accidentally shooting his son with an assault rifle. This happened at a convenience store, and it was all caught on surveillance camera.

Police say the video shows the man dropping off his two kids, early Thursday morning. He then gets out of his car with an AR-15 wrapped in a towel and walks inside. Detectives say it’s not clear what happened, but the man accidentally pulled the trigger.

One of the victims is his child, who was rushed to the hospital. The cops say it’s unclear why he took the gun into the store in the first place.