Cops Took 5 Hours To Warn Dance Hall Shooter Was On The Run

This combination image created using photos provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows a male suspect allegedly involved in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. Authorities have identified the suspect as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and say that Tran was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)
A five-hour police delay in alerting the public that the California dance hall killer was on the run is throwing a spotlight on the nation’s flawed, patchwork system for warnings of mass shooters at large.
Experts say an alert should have been sent out immediately after police responded to the shooting in Monterey Park that left 11 dead on Saturday. During the delay, the gunman walked into another nearby dance club brandishing his weapon, but was disarmed.
A proposed law last year creating an Amber alert-like system was passed by the U.S. House, but died in the Senate.